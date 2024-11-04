Coldplay frontman Chris Martin falls through trapdoor on stage

Chris Martin is the latest musician to take a spill on stage during a concert.

The British singer and his band, Coldplay, are performing around the world for their “Music of the Spheres World Tour." The group recently traveled to Australia for a series of shows in Melbourne, Australia, at the Marvel Stadium, where Martin experienced a slightly scary moment on stage.

On Nov. 3, one fan captured the moment Martin fell backwards through the opening of a trapdoor. In a clip shared on X, Martin is shown chatting with the crowd when he loses his balance and stumbles.

“Whoa!” the audience collectively gasps as the Coldplay frontman goes down and briefly looks around to figure out what happened.

“That’s not planned,” Martin says as he steps out of the trapdoor opening and thanks a crew member for catching him.

“Thank you guys. Holy s---! That was nearly a YouTube moment,” he added and continued with the show.

Martin and his band performed in Melbourne for four shows and will continue their tour with four more performances in Sydney, Australia. Their final performances this year will be in Auckland, New Zealand, before they return to the road for more concerts around the world next year.

Martin’s fall comes about a month after Olivia Rodrigo took a tumble on stage at a show in Melbourne. Last month, multiple fans uploaded videos of Rodrigo pointing to the crowd and running across the stage before she fell through a hole in the stage. There was an audible thud.

She immediately popped up and said, “Oh my God! That was fun.” She assured fans she was fine and joked, “Whoa! Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage.”

Rodrigo, who is not afraid to poke fun at herself, later shared a clip of her fall on TikTok.

In the caption, she included the hashtag “subtleforeshadowing.”

