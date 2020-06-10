coronavirus

Coachella and Stagecoach Are Officially Canceled

The festivals, originally postponed until October, were canceled over fears of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases that is projected in the fall.

By Heather Navarro

The Frights at Coachella 2019
Eric Page

Coachella Music Festival and the country music companion Stagecoach that had been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus are both canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festivals, originally postponed until October, were canceled over fears of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases that is projected in the fall.

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Entertainment News

Late Night with Seth Meyers 1 hour ago

‘Late Night’: Trump Sinks in Polls, Protesters Call for Defunding Police

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 1 hour ago

‘Tonight’ Home Edition: Georgia Fumbles Its Election

Before the pandemic, the festivals were set for April.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

Original Coachella headliners included Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean. Stagecoach had Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church slated to headline.

Both festivals take place in Indio, California.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSouthern California
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us