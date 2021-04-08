CNN, MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dead at 47

Legal analyst and TV personality Midwin Charles has died, her family confirmed with a post on her Twitter account on Tuesday. She was 47.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles," the post reads. "She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve."

A cause of death was not provided.

Midwin, a Syracuse University alum who got her law degree from American University, founded the New York City law firm Midwin Charles & Associates. In addition to her TV appearances on programs like CNN, MSNBC and "The Wendy Williams Show," she was a contributor to Essence magazine.

Midwin's collegues and friends came out on social media to express their grief.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin took to Twitter to share a message about the lawyer.

"Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend."

CNN anchor Don Lemon shared, "My dear @MidwinCharles, We will miss your brilliance, beauty, grace, wit and glowing presence. Our collective hearts are broken. Rest in power dear lad."

MSNBC's Joy Reid tweeted, "Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I'm just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today."

Podcaster Sylvia K. Alston wrote, "Midwin Charles was a colleague, a friend and a frequent contributor to my show #NextNation. Learning tonight of her untimely passing stopped me in my tracks. My deepest condolences to her family and all who experienced her gift. She was a beacon for justice."

