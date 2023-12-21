Cindy Crawford reacts to her ‘little cameo' on ‘The Crown'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cindy Crawford had a super sweet reaction to this scene.

The supermodel made an "appearance" on the sixth and final season of "The Crown", during which a young Prince William has pictures of Crawford on his wall, alongside Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. And the moment had Crawford walking down memory lane to when she met Princess Diana.

"A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix," the 57-year-old captioned a Dec. 19 Instagram post featuring the scene in question. "I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models')."

Crawford then shared a snap she'd originally posted in 2017 on what was the anniversary of Diana's passing to her Story.

"Remembering this inspiring woman today," she began the post from six years ago, detailing how Diana called Crawford's office, much to the surprise of Crawford and her assistant. "We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea—I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."

And though she recalled stressing over which outfit to choose for the occasion, Crawford added that the meeting ended up being royally perfect.

"I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking," she added, "it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace."

The sixth and final season of "The Crown" follows the events leading up to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's—played by Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla's respectively—deaths, and the events immediately following.

It was a storyline that both Elizabeth and Khalid knew would be an intense one—and one that would require a lot of trust between the two actors.

"I was quite intimidated by her," Khalid confessed to E! News in November of first meeting his costar. "We had this first conversation with one of the directors about what we were about to do. And that conversation was such a relief. Suddenly we were on the same page and we went on an incredible journey together, one that was so intimate in our exploration of these two."

Earlier this year, Elizabeth echoed Khalid's sentiments about the complexity of Diana and Dodi's relationship.

"There's both something very, very delightful and unexpected and surprising, and a kind of mirroring of a need, or of a mutual curiosity," she told Netflix of the pairing. "There's the pieces of the relationship where things really work and it's kind of joyful, like it is when you meet someone where you really just want to be around them."