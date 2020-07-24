Ciara Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

And a baby makes five.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Win. The singer—who is also the proud mother of Sienna Princess, 3, and Future Zahir, 6—shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, July 24.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," Ciara wrote along with a video of the couple's baby boy, adding the date of birth as Wednesday, July 23. "8lbs 1 oz."

Ciara and Wilson announced they were expecting a son back in April with an adorable gender reveal video. In it, the "Level Up" singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback fired confetti cannons that were filled with blue confetti into the sky as their kiddos eagerly watched. After making the reveal, the family of four couldn't contain their excitement and celebrated with lots of hugs and dancing.

Nearly four months prior, Ciara shocked fans with her pregnancy announcement. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her baby bump, captioning the snapshot, "Number 3." She then proudly showed off her growing bump at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in a stunning sheer metallic dress.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been candid about how the pandemic has affected her, documenting her doctor's visits with fans on social media.

"Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can't come in with me to my visit," she tweeted. "What a time we're living in."

Back in 2015, Ciara, who had just welcomed her son with her ex Future one year prior, opened up about being a mom with E! News and how motherhood has changed her.

"I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son," she said on the red carpet. "I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he's grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don't sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son."

Once she and Wilson welcomed Sienna in 2017, she couldn't help but gush over being a mom of two, sharing, "When you have two kids it's double the love. With Russ, Future and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good."