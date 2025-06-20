Originally appeared on E! Online

Chrishell Stause is getting candid about her fertility journey.

As the "Selling Sunset" star shared insight into her latest round of in vitro fertilization, she admitted that she and partner G Flip may soon look towards other ways of expanding their family.

"Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt," Stause captioned a June 19 Instagram Story photo of the medication she is taking as part of the process. "There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing.”

The 43-year-old noted she is open to those alternatives, too, adding, “If it's meant to be it will be. If not, pivot.”

After receiving an outpouring of love from her fans, Stause — who tied the knot with G Flip in 2023 — expressed how much the kind words meant.

"Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide," she wrote atop a still from Twin Peaks of a character crying. "THANK YOU."

While Stause allowed herself to be vulnerable with her followers about the difficulty of her pregnancy journey, it’s not the first time she has given a peek into her attempts to become a mom — which has also included exploring adoption.

“It’s been a bumpy road,” the "Traitors" alum told Us Weekly in March. “We’ve kept the details a little under wraps, just because I don’t think it helps anybody to go into all the details. I’ll just say to anyone that understands this [adoption] process — there are just a lot of different roadblocks, and so we do feel like we’re on the upswing.”

But Stause isn’t the only one eager to become a parent. In fact, G Flip has been open about their desire to start a family someday, too.

"I definitely see children in my future," the drummer said on the People Every Day podcast in May 2022, the same month Stause confirmed the pair’s relationship. “I've always loved kids. Definitely one day that'll be in the future.”

The 31-year-old continued, “It honestly changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships and family structures. Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

