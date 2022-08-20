Chris Martin Performs Duet With Pianist With One Hand: ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written'

Chris Martin knows musical talent when he sees it.

On Thursday, his band, Coldplay, retweeted a sweet video that singer Victoria Canal posted of herself on Twitter. The clip featured her and Martin singing her latest song, "Swan Song," while she played the tune on the piano.

In the video, Martin leaned against the piano and looked at Canal, who only has one hand, as they sang the duet in perfect harmony.

“Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ Know it’s not too late to love,” they both sang before Martin interjected.

“One of the best songs ever written,” he said.

“What!” Canal laughed.

“And you’re nervous and the piano’s louder than you!” he said.

Canal told the rock star that she "always sings too quiet," noting in the video's subtitles that she was "dying on the inside" at the feedback.

"I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. i love you chris martin," she wrote on Twitter.

When Coldplay retweeted the clip, they captioned it with a simple red-heart emoji.

This isn't the first time that Martin has performed an amazing duet with someone. Earlier this week, he teamed up with Natalie Imbruglia to pay homage to the late Olivia Newton-John.

The duo performed "Summer Nights," which was one of Newton-John's most popular songs from the hit 1975 musical "Grease." Newton-John starred in the film as Sandy Olsson.

In late June, Martin surprised an engaged couple in an English pub by serenading them with "A Sky Full of Stars," the band's 2014 Grammy-nominated hit.

Canal also isn't the only performer that Martin has encouraged. In July, when pop star Lizzo revealed that the Coldplay song "Yellow" had been part of an intimate moment in her life which later inspired a song of her own, he FaceTimed her during an interview to express his adoration.

“I love you, and you’re wonderful. If someone had told me, 22 years ago, one day Lizzo’s going to make out to this song, I’d be like, ‘OK, great!’” Martin said. “It’s become Lizzo’s hookup song, and that’s good.”

