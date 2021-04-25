Chloe Zhao

Chloé Zhao Makes History With Best Director Oscar Win

Zhao has made history becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award

Chloe Zhao
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

Chloé Zhaohas made history at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for “ Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Entertainment News

Oscars Apr 23

Oscars 2021: See the Full List of Academy Award Winners and Nominees

oscars 2021 16 mins ago

‘My Octopus Teacher' Wins the Oscar for Best Documentary

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. “Nomadland” was her third feature.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round,” and David Fincher for “Mank.”

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chloe ZhaoOscarsAcademy Awardsoscars 2021Nomadland
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us