Chloe Bridges is pregnant and expecting first baby with Adam Devine

This news? Aca-amazing.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges, who tied the knot in 2021, are expecting their first baby together.

"We have news!!" Bridges, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos Oct. 2 featuring the couple cradling her bump, "can't wait to get this lil family started."

As for the "Pitch Perfect" alum, he's inevitably excited to have aca-children.

"Look we're pregnant!" the "Modern Family" star, 39, wrote alongside his Instagram post, which included a photo of the duo back-to-back, each holding their midsection. "Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!"

He added, "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Their exciting news comes two years after the couple — who met right before filming the 2015 movie "The Final Girls" — wed in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

And though they kept details of their nuptials under wraps at the time, the "Carrie Diaries" actress shared insight into their wedding planning ahead of the ceremony.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid," Bridges wrote in an October 2021 Instagram post. "But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!"

After tying the knot, Bridges also detailed having those closest to the couple by their side.

"We kept the rehearsal dinner small, asking our parents and the wedding party to get to Mexico a day early," she shared in an Instagram post that December. "And maybe the best decision I made all weekend was having an open mic so anyone/everyone could give a speech — they came prepared with jokes, as you can see by the sheer amount of teeth in these photos."