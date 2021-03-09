Chipotle's New ELF Makeup Collection Is More ‘Extra' Than Guac

What to Know Shades inspired by Chipotle's menu

Collection launches March 10

Prices start at $8

Is there anything really prettier or tastier than the combination of burritos and makeup?

It's a real collab between Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Burrito lovers 🤝 beauty lovers pic.twitter.com/VW89poLNUU — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 4, 2021

Starting Wednesday, March 10, customers can spice up their makeup with a limited-edition 12-piece Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette.

The spread of matte, shimmer and metallic shades are inspired by Chipotle’s vegan menu items: white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, fajitas, sofritas, mild salsa, green salsa, hot salsa, corn salsa, guacamole and lettuce.

They'll also offer an "Extra Guac Sponge Set," "Make it Hot" lip gloss and a makeup bag designed to look just like Chipotle's bag of chips. Prices start at $8.

Every palette purchase comes with a free chips and guac offer from Chipotle.