Chipotle launches a Halloween costume collection. Here are all the details

Chipotle Mexican Grill is launching a Halloween costume collection that's based on a popular social media meme.

The fast food chain announced Sept. 4 in a press release that it teamed up with the Spirit Halloween retail brand to create a line of costumes that spoof a viral trend that's appeared on both brands' social media accounts.

The idea for the costumes is rooted in a longtime social media trend in which users create fake Halloween costumes allegedly sold in Spirit Halloween's recognizable packaging.

In 2022, Chipotle joined the fun when it posted the image of a fictional "Chipotle Fork" costume that was literally a photo of one of the chain's plastic black forks. "Found ur costume," it captioned the image.

The following year, the brand posted a "Chipotle Napkin" costume idea that showed a person posing in a head-to-toe tan bodysuit with the Chipotle logo stamped on the chest.

Now, the two companies have created real-life versions of both costumes as well as a few more, including bodysuits meant to represent a "Chipotle Water Cup," a "Chipotle Burrito" and a "Chipotle To-Go Bag."

A Chipotle napkin as a Halloween costume (Chipotle/Spirit Halloween)

Those in on the gag would appreciate that the fork costume, for example, consists entirely of a black bodysuit meant to be worn by a person holding his or her arms up in a fork shape.

The burrito bodysuit is made in the same silver color of Chipotle's burrito wrappers and features the replica of the white label Chipotle affixes to its takeout food.

The Chipotle burrito as a Halloween costume. (Chipotle/Spirit Halloween)

After Chipotle and Spirit Halloween posted a joint video showcasing the new costumes on Instagram, users responded in the comments.

"Chipotle, you really outdone yourself now," one wrote while another joked, "I will casually wear this on a day to day basis."

"This made my day!!! Way to go once again @chipotle," someone else shared.

Meanwhile, another user, most likely a Harry Potter fan, added, "I’m going to collect them like horcruxes."

The costumes, which all retail at $39.99, range in size from adult small to XL. They'll be available for purchase beginning Sept. 6 on the Spirit Halloween website and in select Spirit Halloween locations.

A Chipotle napkin as a Halloween costume. (Chipotle/Spirit Halloween)

While the costumes are certainly a clever marketing ploy, it's hardly the first time Chipotle has gotten into the Halloween spirit.

Since 2000, the chain has offered a special "Boorito" deal on Halloween each year. The deal, according to the Chipotle website, originally offered discounts to trick-or-treaters who dressed up in burrito-themed costumes.

Over the years, it expanded to offer discounts to patrons wearing any sort of costumes until Halloween 2023 when Chipotle did away with a costume requirement altogether and began offering $6 digital entrées to reward members.

The company also expanded its Halloween hours until midnight in select locations.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: