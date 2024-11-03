Music & Musicians

Chappell Roan debuts new country-inspired song on ‘SNL'

The song, titled "The Giver," is not out on music platforms yet.

By Brendan Brightman

Musical guest Chappell Roan, host John Mulaney, and Ego Nwodim during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Chappell Roan did not go unnoticed in this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The musician debuted a new single with a country music sound to it.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The track, titled "The Giver," has not even been released on music platforms yet.

"All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right," Roan said at one point during the performance.

The new song came during Roan's second performance of the night, with "Pink Pony Club" being her first song of the night.

This week's episode of "SNL" also featured an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris in the cold open and Pete Davidson. In fact, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia even made a surprise appearance in a hilarious sketch where contestants tried to guess his name.

Entertainment News

Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson returns to ‘SNL' in musical sketch about buying milk

Sacramento Kings

Kings' DeMar DeRozan responds to Drake saying he'd remove his Raptors banner

John Mulaney served as host.

Next week, in the first post-election episode of "SNL," comedian Bill Burr is set to host alongside Mk.Gee.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us