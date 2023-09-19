Chanel Iman gives birth to baby No. 3, first with NFL star Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman's team just got a little bigger.

The model revealed she welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Capri Summer Godchaux, with fiancé Davon Godchaux on Sept. 19.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a shot of Iman holding their daughter in the hospital bed while Godchaux holds them and smiles.

Godchaux also shared a series of Instagram Stories, showing polaroid photos of the trio after Iman gave birth.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Back in May, Iman—who is mom to daughters Cali, 5, and Cassie, 3, with ex Sterling Shepard—shared she was going to be a mom of three with an adorable social media announcement.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside snaps from her maternity photoshoot, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one."

The New England Patriots player—who is dad to son Davon from a previous relationship—took to the comments section to show his love. "It's nothing like a strong woman," he wrote. "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever," with a ring and heart emoji.

And by the end of the month, Godchaux made good on his promise.

"The blessings keep pouring," Iman captioned a series of engagement pictures on Instagram May 30 from Capri, Italy. "Grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go."

The NFL star added below his fiancée's post, "It's about damn time, I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! In this together 10 toes deep! My fiancé and soon to be wife!"

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Reflecting on the sweet proposal to the Victoria's Secret Angel, Godchaux wrote on the 'gram, "Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn't have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side!"

He continued, "From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!! Soon to be my wife! What does not kill us only makes us stronger!!"