Céline Dion's 14-year-old twin sons look grown up in rare appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Céline Dion understands the power of family love.

In fact, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer spent some quality time with her 14-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, at the March 4 TGL golf match in Florida — and they turned the fairway into their casual fashion show.

The 56-year-old wore a white button-up, which she left open enough to let her gold layered Van Cleef necklace make a statement, and denim jeans. Meanwhile, Nelson and Eddy — sons to Dion’s late husband René Angélil — kept their looks more tailored, sporting similar white tops and slacks.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The trio watched Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links team play against PGA golfer, Billy Horschel, for the final match of the TGL season, and Céline was later seen greeting Tiger before the event ended. (They weren’t the only ones spotted in the audience, as Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen hosted his bachelor party at the game.)

PHOTOS A Timeline of Celine Dion's Health Battle

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has put her love for her kids on display, as she honored her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) by sharing a photo of the twins and her oldest son, 23-year-old René-Charles, on Instagram last March.

“Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,” Dion wrote of her medical condition, which she was diagnosed with in 2022, at the time. “I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

Carmen Mandato/TGL/TGL via Getty Images Carmen Mandato/TGL/TGL via Getty Images

And when Dion’s not praising her kids, she’s reflecting on her 22-year marriage to her late husband. In January — nearly two months before this new outing with Nelson and Eddy — the singer wrote a sweet tribute to René, who died in 2016 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already,” Dion captioned a Jan. 14 Instagram photo. “You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour.”

Céline Dion is sharing the importance of hope in her first on-stage appearance since performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.