Little Richard

Celebs, Fans Mourn Passing of Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Little Richard

The legendary musician died at age 87

Little Richard in concert circa 1985.
Jerry Wachter/IMAGES/Getty Images

Celebrities and fans across the globe took to social media Saturday to mourn the passing of one of rock 'n' roll's original trailblazers, Little Richard.

Little Richard: A Life in Photos

Little Richard sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and his influence on other musicians was equally staggering, from the Beatles and Otis Redding to Creedence Clearwater Revival and David Bowie. In his personal life, he wavered between raunch and religion, alternately embracing the Good Book and outrageous behavior.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney imitated Richard’s signature yelps — perhaps most notably in the “Wooooo!” from the hit “She Loves You.” Ex-bandmate John Lennon covered Richard’s “Rip It Up” and “Ready Teddy” on the 1975 “Rock and Roll” album.

Entertainment News

Little Richard 3 hours ago

Little Richard, Flamboyant Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer, Dead at 87

Little Richard 2 hours ago

Little Richard Dead at 87

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in 1986, he was among the charter members with Elvis Presley, Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke and others.


Associated Press / NBC

This article tagged under:

Little Richard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us