Celebrities, Fans React to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Over Joke at the Oscars

Will Smith won the award for best actor in a leading role Sunday night, but it was his actions just minutes earlier that created a viral moment at the 2022 Oscars.

As actor and comedian Chris Rock was speaking on stage, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith — Smith's wife — starring in "G.I. Jane 2," apparently because her head is shaved. She didn't laugh at the joke.

Smith then appeared walking on stage, smacking Rock with an open hand before returning to his seat. While Rock tried to play it off, telling Smith it was a joke, Smith appeared on camera shouting back at Rock, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f— mouth,” according to streams airing abroad. The audio was censored for U.S. streams.

Smith returned to the stage minutes later for an acceptance speech for "King Richard," in which he played the leading role. The actor shed tears on stage, apologizing to the academy and his fellow nominees, though not mentioning Rock.

Here are some of the viewers' reactions at home after the scene played out:

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

The Will Smith moment will turn political by sunrise. — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) March 28, 2022

Y’all can say what’s y’all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don’t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 28, 2022

Will smith just fully sent it and punched Chris rock in the face on the Oscar’s — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 28, 2022

I’m tripping that you can assault someone on live television on stage at the Oscars and just take your seat and watch the rest of the show. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 28, 2022