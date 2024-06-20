Hollywood legend Carol Burnett places her handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

Comedy legend Carol Burnett placed her handprints and footprints in cement Thursday outside TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Burnett's castmates in the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale" Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk were be part of the ceremony.

"She's an example of leading by instinct and without bitterness," Dern said. "She thrives on challenges that have re-invented television and everything the arts can encompass."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Burnett, 91, already has a significant presence in the heart of Hollywood in honor of her entertainment career. She received a nearby star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975 and depicted on a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School that was completed in 2002.

The intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, adjacent to Hollywood High School, was named after her in 2013.

Burnett remembered her beloved grandmother at the ceremony. Burnett was born in San Antonio in April 1933, but moved to Hollywood as a child with her grandmother to a one-room apartment.

"If my grandmother is somehow floating around, I know that she is as amazed and thrilled as I am," Burnett said. "And, I thank you so very much."

Burnett, best known for the 1967-78 variety show "The Carol Burnett Show." won three Emmys as a performer. She won a Grammy for best spoken word album for the audio book for her 2016 memoir about her show, "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox" and a special Tony Award.