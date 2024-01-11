Carmen Electra requests to officially change her name

Carmen Electra is a household name — but it's technically not the actor and model's legal moniker ... yet.

Ever since stepping out into the spotlight, Electra has used the famous stage name to make a name for herself in the entertainment world. Many people first met the star in her breakthrough role as Lani McKenzie in "Baywatch." However, before starting her professional career, Electra went by her legal name: Tara Leigh Patrick.

Now, on Jan. 9, the TV personality filed to legally change her name to Carmen Electra.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY.com, the 51-year-old actor submitted a petition for change of name to Los Angeles Superior Court.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A hearing to address the star's request has been scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024.

TODAY.com did not immediately hear from Electra's rep for comment.

How Carmen Electra got her name

Electra began as a singer and dancer, auditioning for an all-girl group that Prince was creating in the early '90s, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She credits her stage name to the late pop icon, recalling how the artist told her, “You’re not a Tara. You’re not Tara. You’re Carmen.”

While she didn’t make the group, Electra said that he took her under his wing and made her one of his protégés.

When the “Purple Rain” star died in 2016, the “Scary Movie” actor told the magazine, “He gave me my name, he believed in me, and he has inspired an entire generation. I will always love him.”

As for Electra, she shared in a 2014 interview with “The Yo Show” that after she auditioned for the group, “(Prince) said, ‘You look like Electra. That should be your name.’”

“At first I thought it sounded kinda like a superhero type of name, which actually it is,” she said, adding that at first she “was hesitant” about it. “But it just sorta grew on me and that’s it. I’m Electra now.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: