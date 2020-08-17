Calling All Caped Crusaders! DC Comics is Hosting a 24 Hour Mega Fan Event for Adults and Kids

For 24 hours, DC Comics will open the gates of the DC Multiverse with every Super Hero and Super-Villain together in one place. The event is called DC FanDome and fans can access it at DCFanDome.com.

“With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., says.

Fans will have access to new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind their favorite feature films and TV series, including: “Aquaman,” “The Batman,” “Batwoman,” “Black Adam,” “Black Lightning,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Harley Quinn,” the SnyderCut of “Justice League,” “Lucifer,” “Pennyworth,” “SHAZAM!,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” “Teen Titans GO!,” “Titans,” “Watchmen,” “Young Justice: Outsiders” and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries,” Sarnoff says.

The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the Hall of Heroes, where fans can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games. From there, they can navigate deeper into the DC Multiverse, exploring five additional satellite worlds, like the DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC InsiderVerse, and DC FunVerse.

But DC hasn’t left out its younger fans. They have also created the DC KidsVerse at DCKidsFanDome.com. Similar to DC FanDome, DC KidsFanDome is a first-of-its kind, 24-hour, immersive virtual event that celebrates all things DC. It’s also completely free.

Kids can explore the “Teen Titans” tower, visit the “DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Cafe,” and see inside the Batcave. The DC KidsVerse is made for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create in the world with their favorite animated heroes. They can also learn how to create DC LEGO® masterpieces, hone their crafting skills, and practice drawing fan-favorite characters.

Some of the experiences for kids include a cast reading from the cast of “Teen Titans Go!”, a sneak peek of “DC Super Hero Girls” season 2, a draw along with Jim Lee and his family, and Comics 101 where kids can learn how to make a comic book.

You can find a complete list of programming and create personalized schedules for both events at DCFanDome.com and DCKidsFanDome.com.