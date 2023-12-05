Music & Musicians

BTS stars Jimin, V, Jung Kook and RM to enlist in South Korean military

The group’s label urged fans to refrain from attending the new recruit training camp ceremony, which is intended for friends and family.

Brian Friedman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Four members of K-pop group BTS are enlisting in mandatory military service, according to a Weverse post from the group's label, BigHit Music.

Jimin, 28, and Jung Kook, 26, are scheduled to enlist together. V, 27, and RM, 29, will "enlist according to their own procedures," BigHit said in the post. The label did not list an exact date of the members' enlistments.

"Please support and continue to love RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until the day they return healthy after completing their military service," the post read. "We will spare no effort in continuing to support our artists."

BigHit also urged fans to refrain from attending the new recruit training camp ceremony, which is intended for friends and family.

