Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Expecting Baby No. 2

Family of four.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced on Instagram they are expecting their second child.

The newlyweds shared photos featuring their 15-month-old daughter Sterling sporting a pink t-shirt that read, "I have a secret to tell you." Standing in between her parents, the tot also held up a sign stating, "Baby sister duties coming soon."

In another pic, the current family of three smiled as they held up an ultrasound photo.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Round Two" the couple captioned the snaps, which were shared on each of their Instagram grids on May 29.

Just last month, Brittany played coy about her future motherhood plans during an Q&A session on Instagram where she was bombarded with baby questions.

"Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby," she responded on April 5, adding, "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down."

However, she did tell a fan that constantly having her "best friend" with her is one of the best parts about being a mother.

"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her," she said of Sterling. "I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!"

The big baby news comes two months after Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. "Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," a source exclusively told E! News about the March 12 event. "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side."

Patrick and Brittany, both 26, started dating in high school and recently marked 10 years together.

As Brittany wrote in a June 2020 Instagram post, along with a pic of the two on a football field, "Always & Forever by your side."