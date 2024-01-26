Britney Spears' song ‘Selfish' surpasses Justin Timberlake track

Originally appeared on E! Online

Oops!... Britney Spears fans did it again.

This time, the "Toxic" singer's stan army successfully banded together to stream her 2011 song "Selfish" so it would surpass ex Justin Timberlake's new single of the same name on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart.

Spears' deep cut—a bonus track off her 2011 Femme Fatale album—climbed to number one on the chart Jan. 26, while Timberlake's "Selfish," released less than 24 hours before, sat at number three.

The plan to push past Timberlake's song on the chart was concocted on X, where Spears' army accounts urged their followers to stream her music in an attempt to tamp down sales of Timberlake's forthcoming album, "Everything I Thought I Was". His love song "Selfish" is the first single off the 42-year-old's upcoming record, set to drop March 15.

Timberlake—who married Jessica Biel in 2012—sings on the track, "'Cause your lips were made for mine / And my heart would go flatline / If it wasn't beatin' for you all the time."

All this trolling comes three months after Spears got candid about her early-aughts relationship with Timberlake in her memoir, "The Woman in Me". In the book, published in October, the 42-year-old shared a number of revelations about their past romance, including that she became pregnant with the "Cry Me A River" singer's baby but had an abortion.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," Britney wrote of the pregnancy in the book. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The pair, who first met as Mouseketeers on Disney Channel's "The Mickey Mouse Club", went their separate ways in 2002, with Justin breaking up with the Grammy winner over text message.

"I was so devastated," Spears recounted. "I couldn't speak for months."

Timberlake has yet to publicly address the comments Spears made about their relationship in her memoir.