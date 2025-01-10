California Wildfires

Britney Spears shares she evacuated home amid Los Angeles wildfires

Britney Spears shared she evacuated her home as the Los Angeles Wildfires — which have destroyed properties belonging to Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and more — rage on. 

By Olivia Evans






Britney Spears has evacuated to safety.

As four significant Los Angeles wildfires — Palisades, Kenneth, Eaton and Hurst — rage on throughout the city, the “Womanizer” singer shared that she is among the evacuees.

“I hope you are all doing OK!!!” Spears wrote in a Jan. 9 Instagram post. “I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love.”

Alongside her note, the 43-year-old — who shares sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with ex Kevin Federline — shared her update alongside a video of shoes made by doll accessory designer Eiko Kollander.

“I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits!!!” Spears added. “Most people may not even be on their phones!!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back!!!”

Although the Grammy winner did not give an update on the state of her Thousand Oaks home, the "Crossroads" alum is just the latest star to share that she has been forced out of her Los Angeles residence.

As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, many have lost their homes in the blaze, including a growing number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Adam Brody and more have sadly lost their homes in the tragic fires.


California WildfiresWildfires
