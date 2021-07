A judge on Wednesday denied a request to remove Britney Spears’ father as the conservator of her estate.

Spears' request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of a financial institution as sole conservator of estate "is denied without prejudice," the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Spears, 39, has been under a legal conservatorship involving her father for over a decade.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.