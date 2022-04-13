Brian Austin Green Says He's Been Bedridden Due to Bowel Disease

Brian Austin Green has been missing from social media, and now we know why.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared on Instagram video that he'd been recovering from ulcerative colitis for six and a half weeks and said the experience "wasn't very fun."

With girlfriend Sharna Burgess six to seven months pregnant, Brian acknowledged that the flare-up was "horrible timing" and thanked Burgess for being there to help care for him and the kids.

"I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said. "But I'm back now Im' feeling good. It was a terrible experience I'm glad it's over."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that creates inflammation and ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Symptoms include diarrhea, bleeding and abdominal pain. It's unknown what causes the illness.

Now that he's back on his feet, Green assured fans he'll be posting to social media again and return to usual family activities, including getting ready for his baby with the Dancing With the Stars pro. The two announced Burgess' pregnancy in February with a maternity photo shoot in Hawaii, showing off the baby bump on the beach.

The baby will be Green's fifth child. He also shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, with estranged wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 19, with ex and "90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil.

The family's new addition is already taking after his father. "So every time I try and film this belly moving, this boy moving, right, he stops," Burgess said in Instagram Stories on April 5. "He's completely camera shy. Absolutely does not take after his mother. Definitely takes after his dad."

Camera shyness and sickness aside, Burgess shared her love for her growing family in a February Instagram post, writing, "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."