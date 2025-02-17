Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar reveals who he supports in ‘It Ends With Us' drama

"It Ends With Us" star Brandon Sklenar was asked whether he was Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni amid the costars ongoing legal battle. Here's what he said on "CBS Mornings" Feb. 17.

By Jamie Blynn | E! Online

Perhaps Brandon Sklenar would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Amid the ongoing legal battle between his "It Ends With Us" costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Sklenar admitted he's not taking a side, but rather said with a laugh, that he is "Team It Ends With Us."

And instead of focusing on the offscreen drama, the "1923" star — who played Atlas Corrigan opposite Lively's "Lily Bloom" — wants viewers to pay attention to the premise of the movie, based on Colleen Hoover's novel.

“I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that,” he said while appearing on "CBS Mornings" Feb. 17. “That movie meant so much to me. I have someone very, very close to me in my life who’s gone through what Lily’s going through for a long time and I’ve been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her, this person in my life.”

“Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life," he continued. "It means a lot to me. It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is, and it gets convoluted."

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old has spoken out about the drama. Back in December, Sklenar seemed to show his support for Lively after she filed a legal complaint, alleging sexual harassment, against Baldoni, who starred in and directed the film. (Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman called the accusations "categorically false." The actor is suing the outlet for $250 million.)

In an Instagram Story at the time, Sklenar shared a link to the New York Times article with Lively's full complaint and wrote, alongside a heart emoji, "For the love of god read this."

Blake Lively is facing a new lawsuit amid her and Justin Baldoni's ongoing "It Ends With Us" legal drama. Jed Wallace and his crisis mitigation firm Street Relations Inc. filed a defamation complaint against the actress in Texas federal court.
