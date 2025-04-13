What to know about Blue Origin's spaceflight and all-female crew

Originally appeared on E! Online

Boom, boom, boom Katy Perry is looking for an adventure brighter than the moon, moon, moon.



In fact, she might even see it on her latest voyage. The "Firework" singer is set to travel to space for Blue Origin's latest mission, which is scheduled to lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas April 14 at 8:30 a.m. local time.



And as she shoots across the sky — or rather to the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space known as the Kármán line — she won’t be doing it alone. Perry will be joined by CBS Mornings host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and former TV anchor Lauren Sánchez, whose fiancé Jeff Bezos is the founder of the private space company.



They’re the first all-female spaceflight crew since 1963, when the Soviet Union’s Valentina Tereshkova completed a social mission and became the first woman to go to space. The group will be traveling on board the New Shepard, which Blue Origin describes as its "fully reusable, suborbital rocket system." The trip, which the organization estimates will last about 11 minutes, will be New Shepard’s 11th human flight and its 31st mission overall — hence the name NS-31.

"I’m really excited about the engineering of it all," Perry said on an April 11 interview with ITV News. “I’m excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing.”



And for the "E.T." artist, the journey fulfills a longtime dream.



"I’ve always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars," she continued. “I feel like we are made of stardust and we all come from the stars, and it will be exciting to see them twinkle from that site. And also have such an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way. Many people, not many, but the people that have gone have had real profound things to say and have brought down ideas that have been world-changing.”



However, traveling to space hasn’t been a yearslong bucket list item for everyone on the mission.



"I’m so afraid," King admitted on a February episode of CBS Mornings, "but I’m also so excited about it."