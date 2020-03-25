Bindi Irwin Marries Longtime Love Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is married.

The 21-year-old conservationist tied the knot with her longtime love Chandler Powell on Wednesday. The location of the ceremony was very special. The couple said "I do" at the Australia Zoo--which is not only the bride's favorite place but also where the duo got engaged and first met.

"March 25th, 2020," Bindi wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from their big day. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

She then explained they planned "this beautiful day for nearly a year;" however, they "had to change everything" and didn't have guests attend due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she continued. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

Bindi revealed that her mom, Terri Irwin, helped her get ready and that her brother, Robert Irwin, walked her down the aisle. She also shared they lit a candle in her father's memory.

"We shared tears and smiles and love," she wrote. "Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this--stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

As fans will recall, the couple got engaged on July 24, 2019. The date of the proposal was extra special as it also marked the "Dancing With the Stars" alumna's birthday.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.

Bindi's main man popped the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring.

"My ring features a lab-grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal," she informed her followers. "Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it. The ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together, with the twisted band and scattered diamonds."

After announcing their engagement, the couple kept plans updated on the wedding planning process. For instance, Bindi gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding gown back in September 2019.