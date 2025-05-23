Billy Joel cancels scheduled concerts after brain condition diagnosis

Billy Joel is canceling all scheduled concerts through the summer of 2026 after being diagnosed with a brain disorder, according to a statement posted to the singer's social media page.

The statement said Joel, 76, was recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and was advised by his doctor to refrain from performing as he undergoes treatment, including physical therapy.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement said.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a condition caused by fluid building up in and around a brain that can impact brain function, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which said the condition is rare but treatable and sometimes reversible. According to NYU Langone Health, it most commonly affects people over the age of 60.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said in a statement.

Joel had 17 concerts scheduled between July 2025 and July 2026. Fans who had tickets to one of the canceled concerts will not need to take any actions to receive a refund, which will be processed to the original payment used to buy the tickets.

Fans took to social media to wish the Piano Man a speedy and complete recovery with some sharing stories about seeing him in concert in recent years and others talking about the plans they had to see him on his upcoming dates.

The statement said Joel is receiving "excellent care" and looks forward to "the day when can once again take the stage."

The five-time Grammy winner was born in the Bronx but has been a longtime resident of New York's Long Island.

In July 2024, he wrapped up a decade-long, record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden.

These are the dates that Billy Joel had concerts scheduled, according to his website:

July 5, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium (with Rod Stewart)

July 18, 2025 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium (with Rod Stewart)

Aug. 8, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

Aug. 21, 2025 - Queens, NY - Citi Field (with Sting)

Sept. 5, 2025 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park (with Sting)

Sept. 20, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium (with Rod Stewart)

Oct. 4, 2025 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

Oct. 18, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Superdome (with Stevie Nicks)

Nov. 1, 2025 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Nov. 15, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Stevie Nicks)

March 14, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

April 10 2026 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome (with Sting)

May 22, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium (with Sting)

June 6, 2026 - Edinburgh, GB - Scottish Gas Murrayfield

June 20, 2026 - Liverpool, GB - Anfield

July 3, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium (with Sting)

He also had a date set to be rescheduled in Milwaukee at American Family Field