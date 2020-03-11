Local

Billie Eilish Pushes Back Against Body Shaming With Powerful Speech

Billie Eilish protested against body shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt, according to NBC News.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.

Local

Schools 10 mins ago

DC, Fairfax County Schools Cancel Classes Monday for Coronavirus Planning

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Virginia’s Governor Gives Coronavirus Update After 9 People Test Positive

However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.

Read more at NBC News.com.

Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us