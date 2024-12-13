Billboard Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online

Please, please, please give these musicians a round of applause.

The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, and several artists won big during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

So, who came out on top? To start the evening, Dua Lipa took home the trophy for Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Houdini," while Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"This is so cool," Dua said in her pre-recorded acceptance video while on tour in Asia. "Thank you fro all the love and support and for dancing with me."

And the winners faced off against some steep competition this year. Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, Drake, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen went up against each other in the Top Artist category, with Taylor ultimately taking the crown.

"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made and the fact that you've cared so much about my music," she shared in her video speech. "This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could've given me. so, thank you very much. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted.

Shaboozey took the stage to sing his smash "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the W Hotel, in addition to fans seeing Stray Kids, Tyla, Coldplay and Jelly Roll stun with renditions of their recent hits.

For Shaboozey—who became the first Black man to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with "A Bar Song" in July—being recognized at an award show like the BBMAs is a huge honor, though not his main priority when it comes to creating his art.

For the complete list of stars who won big at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, read on...

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

WINNER: Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

WINNER: Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

WINNER: SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

WINNER: SZA

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

WINNER: The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

WINNER: Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

WINNER: Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “MONACO”

Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”

WINNER: FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”

KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”

Xavi “La Diabla”

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

WINNER: Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

WINNER: Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

WINNER: The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

WINNER: Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

WINNER: Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “MONACO”

Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”

WINNER: FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”

KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”

Xavi “La Diabla”

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

WINNER: Luis Miguel

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

WINNER: Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

HARDY, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

WINNER: Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

WINNER: Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, ATE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Charli XCX, BRAT

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Christian Album

WINNER: Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day

Koryn Hawthorne, On God

WINNER: Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

CeCe Winans, More Than This

Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

WINNER: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

WINNER: Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

WINNER: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

WINNER: Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

WINNER: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

WINNER: Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

WINNER: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

WINNER: Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT “Magnetic”

Jimin “Who”

WINNER: Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”

Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow “3D”

LE SSERAFIM “Perfect Night”

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii “Move”

Tems “Me & U”

Tyla “Truth or Dare”

WINNER: Tyla “Water”

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng “Jump”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa “Houdini”

Dua Lipa “Illusion”

Kenya Grace “Strangers”

Ariana Grande “yes, and?”

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Top Christian Song

WINNER: Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”

Forrest Frank “GOOD DAY”

Josiah Queen “The Prodigal”

Seph Schlueter “Counting My Blessings”

Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies “Take It All Back”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne “Look at God”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “God Problems”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard “In the Room”

Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”

WINNER: CeCe Winans “That’s My King”