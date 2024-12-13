Billboard Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online
Please, please, please give these musicians a round of applause.
The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, and several artists won big during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.
So, who came out on top? To start the evening, Dua Lipa took home the trophy for Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Houdini," while Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group.
"This is so cool," Dua said in her pre-recorded acceptance video while on tour in Asia. "Thank you fro all the love and support and for dancing with me."
And the winners faced off against some steep competition this year. Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, Drake, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen went up against each other in the Top Artist category, with Taylor ultimately taking the crown.
"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made and the fact that you've cared so much about my music," she shared in her video speech. "This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could've given me. so, thank you very much. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted.
Shaboozey took the stage to sing his smash "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the W Hotel, in addition to fans seeing Stray Kids, Tyla, Coldplay and Jelly Roll stun with renditions of their recent hits.
For Shaboozey—who became the first Black man to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with "A Bar Song" in July—being recognized at an award show like the BBMAs is a huge honor, though not his main priority when it comes to creating his art.
For the complete list of stars who won big at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, read on...
Top Song Sales Artist
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
WINNER: Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
WINNER: Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
WINNER: SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz
WINNER: Tommy Richman
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Muni Long
WINNER: SZA
Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
Chris Brown
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Usher
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
GloRilla
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Travis Scott
$uicideboy$
Top Country Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
WINNER: The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artist
WINNER: Zach Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
Good Neighbours
WINNER: Linkin Park
The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
Bad Omens
HARDY
WINNER: Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
WINNER: Coldplay
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny “MONACO”
Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”
WINNER: FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”
KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”
Xavi “La Diabla”
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: KAROL G
Shakira
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
WINNER: Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
WINNER: Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Hozier, Unheard (EP)
WINNER: Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster
HARDY, Quit!!
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
WINNER: Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Top Latin Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
WINNER: Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids, ATE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Charli XCX, BRAT
Jungle, Volcano
Odetari, XIII SORROWS
Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other
John Summit, Comfort in Chaos
Top Christian Album
WINNER: Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?
Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD
Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day
Koryn Hawthorne, On God
WINNER: Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
CeCe Winans, More Than This
Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Streaming Song
WINNER: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Radio Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Selling Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
WINNER: Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Collaboration
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
WINNER: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”
Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
WINNER: Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Global K-Pop Song
ILLIT “Magnetic”
Jimin “Who”
WINNER: Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”
Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow “3D”
LE SSERAFIM “Perfect Night”
Top Afrobeats Song
Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii “Move”
Tems “Me & U”
Tyla “Truth or Dare”
WINNER: Tyla “Water”
Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng “Jump”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa “Houdini”
Dua Lipa “Illusion”
Kenya Grace “Strangers”
Ariana Grande “yes, and?”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Top Christian Song
WINNER: Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”
Forrest Frank “GOOD DAY”
Josiah Queen “The Prodigal”
Seph Schlueter “Counting My Blessings”
Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies “Take It All Back”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne “Look at God”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “God Problems”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard “In the Room”
Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”
WINNER: CeCe Winans “That’s My King”