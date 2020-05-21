Jerry Stiller

Ben Stiller on Dad Jerry Stiller: ‘He Never Stopped Being Amazed’ by His Success

Ben Stiller remembered his late father as a loving dad who would follow him to school and once vowed to set things straight with a critic who gave him a bad review

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Frank Costanza couldn't go one episode of "Seinfeld" without having a screaming outburst at his family, but the man who played him was the complete opposite as a parent in real life, Ben Stiller told 'Today,' reports NBC News.

Ben Stiller, 54, shared memories on "Today" Thursday of the parenting style of his father, comedy legend Jerry Stiller, who died at 92 earlier this month of natural causes.

"First of all he never, ever yelled at me once in my whole life," Stiller told Savannah Guthrie. "He kind of kept it all under the surface. He was very overprotective and loving."

Stiller remembered the first time he walked to school five blocks away from their home in New York City as a kid in 1974 only to see a familiar presence.

