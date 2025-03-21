Bella Ramsey shares autism diagnosis following season one of ‘The Last of Us'

Bella Ramsey, star of the HBO drama “The Last of Us,” revealed their autism diagnosis following filming of season one in an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday.

“I’ve spoken a bit about neurodivergence before, but I always for some reason didn’t want to,” Ramsey admitted. “I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming season one of The Last of Us.”

While shooting in Canada, a crew member with an autistic daughter assumed Ramsey might be autistic too. This moment sparked Ramsey’s decision to seek a formal psychiatric assessment, leading to their diagnosis.

Reflecting on their childhood, Ramsey described feeling out of place in school, often feeling more comfortable around adults. They mentioned experiencing sensory sensitivities common among autistic people, including a heightened awareness of others’ micro-expressions and body language. Ramsey also noted their discomfort with the heavy waterproof gear and thermals that were required for filming in the chilly Canadian wilderness, describing it as “too much stuff on my body.”

Despite the challenges, Ramsey shared how autism and acting have become interconnected in helping them hone their craft by observing people and adopting a routine.

“I’ve always been watching and learning from people. Having to learn more manually how to socialize and interact with the people around me has helped me with acting,” they said. “I have a call time, and I’m told what to wear, how to stand, where to stand and what to eat.”

Ramsey describes the diagnosis as “freeing..." and allows them to have more grace for themselves as they learn more about themself. They find that sharing their diagnosis helps them “unmask immediately,” allowing them to be their authentic self after without feeling the need to hide.

“My experience of moving through the world is as an autistic person,” they said. “There’s no reason for people not to know.”

