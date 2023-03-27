Becky G's Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Apologizes For ‘Disrespecting' Her Amid Cheating Rumors

Sebastian Lletget is issuing a public apology to his fiancée Becky G.

After rumors surfaced online accusing the soccer star, 30, of being unfaithful to the "Lovin' So Hard" singer, 26, Lletget shared a statement, noting there was a "reality I've hid from everyone around me."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the statement shared to his Instagram on March 27 read, in part. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

Noting that it has been the "loudest alarm of my life," the FC Dallas midfielder also went on to say he has decided to "commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

Lletget then issued a note directly to the "Mamiii" singer.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he continued. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Lletget's message of atonement comes a little more than three months after the couple—who have been dating since early 2016—announced their engagement. Earlier this year, Becky also gushed about their journey ahead of their wedding.

"When we got together, we were very young and we've grown so much as individuals," she exclusively told E! News in February. "We've only really brought out the best in each other, even if it's been really challenging sometimes. I think that's what you hope for in a partner, is someone who can be a reflection of all your greatest attributes but also the things you need to work on about yourself."

The singer continued, "Feeling safe in that and not feeling shame in that, that you can go out in the world and be your true, authentic self. What this represents for me is that: you choose me, I choose you, we choose us. It's not about me, it's about we. And that's really beautiful when you're happy when someone makes you happy. To be able to share in that is one of the most beautiful things to experience."

Becky has not yet commented on her fiancé's statement.