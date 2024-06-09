BBC presenter Dr. Michael Mosley found dead at 67 on Greek island

Originally appeared on E! Online

A search for a missing veteran BBC presenter has ended in tragedy.

The body of Dr. Michael Mosley, a British medical journalist and documentary producer, was found on the Greek Island of Symi June 9, four days after he vanished during a vacation with his wife. He was 67.

The TV personality was located on a rocky beach in Agia Marina, according to local officials and state news TV channel ERT.

Symi Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas had joined the search efforts, patrolling the coast on a boat with ERT journalists, whose cameraman spotted and filmed what was later determined to be British presenter's body on the shore.

"We analyzed the recorded evidence and it was obvious that it was, unfortunately, Mosley," Papakalodoukas said, according to Reuters. "He was found 10 meters away from the sea, 10-15 meters from his destination, the beach of Agia Marina, between a fence and a path."

A police source told BBC News Mosley had been dead for a few days when he was found. The cause of his death was not revealed. A medical examiner has ruled out foul play and said Mosley did not appear to have injuries on him, Ert reported. An autopsy is pending.

Mosley, known for shows such as Trust Me, I'm a Doctor and BBC Radio 4's Just One Thing podcast and diets that advocate intermittent fasting and low-carbohydrate meals, disappeared June 5. He had set off on a walk without his phone, while his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, remained on Agios Nikolaos beach, BBC News said.

Hours later, she reported him missing to the police. An search operation involving drones, a helicopter, boats, divers and sniffer dogs was then launched, while the Mosleys' adult children Alex, Jack, Dan and Kate also soon arrived in Symi.

Following news of Mosley's death, his wife said in a statement that her husband took the wrong route on a hike and "collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team."

"Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special," Clare added, per the Associated Press. "It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore also paid tribute to Mosley.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life," she said in a statement posted on Instagram. "His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC."