Music & Musicians

Bass guitarist Herbie Flowers, who played with David Bowie, Lou Reed and others, dies at 86

The musician's family confirmed his death on Facebook Saturday.

By The Associated Press

Herbie Flowers, Hawth, Crawley, West Sussex, November 2015
Photo by Jazz Services/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Bass guitarist Herbie Flowers, who played with David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed and other music legends in a decades-long career, has died at 86.

The musician's family confirmed his death on Facebook Saturday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Flowers was a founding member of the pop group Blue Mink, who later joined the rock band T Rex. He won acclaim for his work with many of the biggest names in U.K. music in the 1970s, giving Reed's “Walk On The Wild Side," from the 1972 “Transformer” album, its recognizable twinned bassline.

He also played bass for Bowie's “Space Oddity," Bryan Ferry’s “The Bride Stripped Bare,” and Paul McCartney’s “Give My Regards To Broad Street,” and featured in two of John's early '70s albums, among many others.

In a tribute, Bowie's estate said “his work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here.”

https://twitter.com/DavidBowieReal/status/1832560649236574568

“Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed," it said.

Entertainment News

Movies

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' jolts box office with $110 million opening weekend

US Open Tennis

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend US Open men's final with Patrick Mahomes

Tim Burgess, lead singer for The Charlatans singer, said on the social media platform X that Flowers "made the greats sound greater.”

https://twitter.com/Tim_Burgess/status/1832682143744418084

Flowers also founded the instrumental rock band Sky in the late 1970s, releasing seven albums.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us