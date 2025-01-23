Audrey Hepburn's son reacts to Ivanka Trump's dress tribute

Originally appeared on E! Online

Audrey Hepburn’s son is not surprised Ivanka Trump drew inspiration from such a fair lady.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer — the son of the "My Fair Lady" actress and her ex-husband Mel Ferrer — shared his thoughts on the first daughter wearing the black and white Givenchy gown (which was originally designed for Hepburn for the 1954 film "Sabrina") to the 2025 Liberty Inaugural Ball in celebration of her dad Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her,” Ferrer told DailyMail.com in a statement published Jan. 22, “to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one—the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother's passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King's day. What a cocktail!”

Referring to Hepburn’s legacy as “transgenerational and transnational,” he added, “Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way.”

For her part, Ivanka cited a long-held admiration for the "Breakfast At Tiffany's" star as for why she chose the look—a strapless couture dress that included black floral detailing across the chest and skirt, complemented by black satin gloves, black high heels and a diamond necklace.

“Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” a rep for Ivanka told Page Six Jan. 21. “She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life.”

But the vintage dress wasn’t the only style the 43-year-old — who shares kids Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8, with husband Jared Kushner — sported on Inauguration Day 2025. The "Apprentice" alum also wore an emerald green skirt suit, cinched at the waist with a thin black belt, and matching green hat during her dad’s inauguration ceremony.

