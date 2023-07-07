Ashley Benson is engaged to oil heir Brandon Davis: See her ring

Ashley Benson isn't telling any pretty little lies—she's engaged to Brandon Davis.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star recently revealed that the oil heir popped the question. Taking to Instagram Stories July 7, Benson reshared a post Davis had uploaded in which he called her the "love of my life" and gave followers a look at her massive, oval-cut diamond ring. And the actress couldn't help but gush about him too.

"My best frienddddd," Benson wrote. "I love you."

The couple's friends were thrilled for them, too.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!!" her pal Theresa Picciallo wrote in an Instagram Stories post reshared by Benson. "@ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!"

Benson and Davis were first photographed together in January, when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the "Spring Breakers" star and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis "have been dating for a few months and are really into each other."

Since then, Benson has given fans only a few glimpses into her relationship with Davis on social media. However, this may not come as a surprise to her followers as she's previously discussed the challenges of being in the public eye, including dealing with people's opinions.

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" the 33-year-old told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

So while Benson's career is in the spotlight, she tends to keep her personal life out of it.

"I usually keep my relationships private," Benson—who previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne—continued. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."