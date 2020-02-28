Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Wears ‘Sanders’ Jersey Mistaken by Fans as Endorsement of Bernie

The country music icon donned a Lions football jersey to honor running back Barry Sanders, but some thought he was endorsing a certain democratic socialist running for president.

Getty Images

Garth Brooks paid homage this week to "Sanders," unaware how wearing a football jersey with that name could be received, according to NBC News.

The country music icon wore a No. 20 Detroit Lions football jersey while playing a show in Motown on Saturday, in a tip of the cowboy hat to all-time great Lions running back Barry Sanders.

However, the routine gesture drew the ire of many Brooks fans, who mistook the "Sanders" jersey as an endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, a democratic socialist and Democratic Party presidential hopeful.

After Brooks posted pictures of himself, with the Barry Sanders Lions jersey, on his websiteInstagramTwitter and Facebook pages, he was flooded with complaints.

Read more at NBC News.com.

