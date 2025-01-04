Ariana Grande thanks ‘friends, Botox and Juvéderm' in awards speech

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande uttered two names familiar to much of the Hollywood community after winning her first award of the new year.

Upon her acceptance of the Rising Star Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance as Glinda in "Wicked," the actress referenced cosmetic fillers.

"I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again," Grande said, "so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvéderm. I thought I’d be hearing 'Slightly Withering Star' or 'Drooping Star' by now, so thank you."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Jennifer Coolidge, who Grande has comedically impersonated on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Saturday Night Live," presented the Wicked star with her award as a band played the song "Popular" from the movie.

"Thank you, Jennifer, for doing this for me, for showing up, for coming all this way," the "7 Rings" singer told the "White Lotus" alum. "I can't tell you what it means to me. You're a comedic genius and your brilliance has inspired me my entire life and I just love you."

PHOTOS Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

The former Nickelodeon actress also thanked her Wicked cast and crew, including director Jon M. Chu and "sister witch" costar Cynthia Erivo.

The actress has spoken before about her experience with cosmetic procedures. In September, Vanity Fair released a video of herself and Erivo answering questions about themselves while taking lie detector tests.

"I've had fillers in various places and Botox," Grande said, "but I stopped like, four years ago. And that is the extent."

Access Hollywood digital’s Lauren Herbert spoke to Cynthia Erivo at the Palm Springs Film Festival red carpet where she gushed about her “Wicked” costar Ariana Grande being honored at the event and how proud she is.

She noted that she was "in full support of all people who do these things," adding, "Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?"

Grande also shared she has not gotten plastic surgeries such as a nose job, breast augmentation, or face lift.

"No," she said, "not yet. I'm open."