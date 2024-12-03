Ariana Grande shares why she will never return to ‘The Voice' as a judge

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande has said bye bye, boy, bye to "The Voice" for good.

Although she joined the hit singing competition show as a coach for its 21st season in 2021, the "Wicked" star revealed that she definitely won't be returning — and she has a very good reason as to why.

"I got so emotionally attached to everyone," Grande told Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on the Nov. 6 episode of their Las Culturistas podcast. "That's my problem."

As the 31-year-old explained, it's hard to care for all the contestants so much and "really get in there with everyone."

"I love everyone so much," she continued. "I love meeting people, and I felt so invested. And I still do, like I see them all on Instagram."

Grande has even done her best to keep in touch with everyone from her team — including Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel and Raquel Trinidad — although she confessed she's been busy and hasn't "really been in touch with anyone" recently.

"But I love them and I'm in touch with them on Instagram," she added. "I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they're up to."

The "7 Rings" was especially excited to see that DeNapoli had recently welcomed a baby, and that Sasha Allen of father and son duo Jim & Sasha was putting out solo music, noting that despite the years that have passed she is still "very involved."

Plus, she'll never forget another benefit that being a judge on "The Voice" had to offer: spinning around in the big red chair.

"It was a perk," Grande laughed. "It was a good perk. It is really fun."

During her run as a coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer was very candid about how difficult of a gig it actually was, especially because she was surrounded by fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, all of whom had previous experience on the show.

"You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" Grande told E! News in 2021. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

Still, she did love being surrounded by her fellow vocalists, gushing that it "felt so amazing so far being a part of 'The Voice'."

"I love everybody's energy so much," Grande added. "Being able to work with Clarkson nd Legend and Shelton — it's been so informative and I'm learning so much."