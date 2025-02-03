Celebrity News

Ariana Grande reacts to people questioning her ‘real voice'

"Wicked" Ariana Grande, who earned an Oscar nod for her role in the film, addressed critics of her higher-pitched voice, explaining that it’s “natural” and one way to protect her vocal health. 

By Bentley Maddox | E! Online

File. Ariana Grande attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande is reminding people of the truth: the voice is mine.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The "Wicked" actress — whose performance in the film earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress —addressed criticism that she now speaks with a higher-pitched voice than in the past.

“The thing that I do that perplexes people so much — and it's just so funny because if you're a person who uses their voice, you know about this,” Grande said on the Feb. 3 episode of the Smartless podcast, “is if I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I'll place [my voice] a little higher.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The 31-year-old added, “I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that's healthy for the voice. It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit.”

Grande — who began dating her "Wicked" costar Ethan Slater in 2023 — also addressed the haters directly, calling their criticism “interesting.”

READ Ariana Grande Skips Grammy Awards for 5th Year in a Row

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 8 hours ago

Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni get a reality check from federal judge

Music & Musicians 10 hours ago

Shaboozey finally addresses that puzzling Google search tilt

“It's just a normal thing for vocalists,” she continued. “But people are like, ‘That's not her natural voice.’ And I'm like, ‘Well, it is actually, but it's just a little higher. All of it is natural.’”

And considering Grande already clapped back at the online critics about her voice as "Wicked’"s Glinda the Good Witch last year, she recognized that the comments may never end.

“It's so funny because I’ve talked about it a zillion times,” she explained, “and people are still like, ‘Where's your real voice?’ And I'm like, ‘Well, they all are.’”

But despite the armchair analysis from fans online, the “Positions” singer is grateful for the parts of Glinda (née Galinda) she gets to take with her going forward, including her voice.

“I think that might stay,” she told Variety in January of her higher register and crisper articulation. “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever.”

She added, “What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.”

Ariana Grande spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and spoke about being honored. The "Wicked" star also revealed what she's holding space for in 2025.

PHOTOSAriana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us