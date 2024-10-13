Saturday Night Live

Ariana Grande shows off spot-on Celine Dion impression on ‘SNL'

Grande, who is set to star in the upcoming film "Wicked," hosted alongside Stevie Nicks as the musical guest.

By Brendan Brightman

Host Ariana Grande
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

One pop icon impersonated another on "SNL" this past week.

Ariana Grande, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" this past week, appeared in a sketch where she nailed her impression of Celine Dion, who recently appeared in a surprise promo for Sunday Night Football.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

However, the "SNL" sketch went one step further and had the "My Heart Will Go On" singer doing a promo for UFC titled "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

"But football is not the only sport that connects us to our past," Grande as Dion said. "No, there is another sports whose timeless emotions invoke the bitter-sweet memories that live inside my soul. And, in the octagon."

The sketch goes on to have Grande as Dion sing as she recalls some moments from UFC history.

"It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now," Grande as Dion sang. "There was breaking of bones and there were knees to the balls."

Entertainment News

Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds honors Hugh Jackman in surprisingly sentimental birthday tribute

news

Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

The sketch continues to reminisce on moments from UFC history, and even referenced the sport's announcers who are "all bald."

"And in the shiniest of shirts," Grande as Dion added.

Grande, who is set to star in the upcoming film "Wicked," hosted alongside Stevie Nicks as the musical guest.

This week's episode also featured this season's star-studded election cast, with impressions of former President Donald Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, facing off on "Family Feud."

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us