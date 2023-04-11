Ariana Grande Addresses ‘Concerns' About Her Body

Ariana Grande is speaking out about body image.

The pop star got candid on TikTok regarding fan "concerns" about her body, noting that she wanted to talk about "what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

"I know personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande said of images from previous years. "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my 'healthy.' But that in fact wasn't my 'healthy.'"

Previously, Grande has been open about battling anxiety, depression and the post-traumatic stress disorder she suffered after the 2017 Manchester bombing attack.

Though the singer said she "shouldn't have to explain" her body, she hopes "something good" will come out of her "vulnerability," noting that "healthy can look different" for everyone.

"You never know what someone is going through," she added in the April 11 video. "So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

As she continues filming "Wicked", she asked fans to be "gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what." And even if the remarks are "well intentioned," Grande added that "we just shouldn't" speak on physical appearances.

"There are ways to compliment someone—or to ignore something that you see that you don't like—that I think we should help each other work towards," she continued. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer. There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful."

She concluded her message by lightheartedly pointing out that she's not "wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now," before joking, "this is my face, these are my eyes so don't freak out about that now too, please."

Grande—who married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in 2021—ended with an empowering message to fans.

"I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through," she said. "No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything, yeah I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."