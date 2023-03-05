Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invited to King Charles' Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been contacted about King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, a spokesperson for the couple says.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a statement obtained by TODAY.com March 5 said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm if they will attend the ceremony.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson shared in the statement.

In January, Prince Harry spoke to journalist Tom Bradby in an interview with British network ITV about possibly attending his father’s coronation ceremony.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex said. “But, you know, the door is always open.”

He continued, “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Although Prince Harry said he still believes in the British monarchy as an institution, when asked if he would be involved going forward, he replied, “”I don’t know.”

King Charles III will officially take the crown on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, where coronations have traditionally been held for the past 900 years, according to Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch has been ruling as king since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September at the age of 96.

Camilla, the queen consort, will also be crowned along with King Charles. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the televised ceremony.

Confirmation of correspondence about King Charles III’s coronation comes days after Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan, 41, were asked to move out of their home in Windsor.

In an email obtained by TODAY.com March 1, a spokesperson for the pair’s Archewell Foundation said, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

In 2019, the two first moved into Frogmore Cottage, located next to the Frogmore House, where their wedding reception was held. They moved to the two-story residence before welcoming son Archie, now 3, London’s ITV reported at the time.

About a year later, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were officially taking a “step back” from their senior royal duties. They temporarily relocated to Canada.

They clarified in following statements that they had planned to keep their Windsor home “with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen.”

A spokesperson told TODAY.com that the couple purchased a home in the Santa Barbara area in July 2020. They currently live there with Archie and their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

