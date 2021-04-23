Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner' Set for Summer

After its theatrical run, “Roadrunner” will be available on CNN and HBO Max

By Lindsey Bahr

Anthony Bourdain
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theaters this summer.

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will hit theaters on July 16.

Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” He died in June 2018 at age 61.

Neville is best known for his Oscar-winning film “20 Feet from Stardom,” about the lives of backup singers, and the Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

After its theatrical run, “Roadrunner” will be available on CNN and HBO Max. It'll have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

