Anna Kendrick offers a 3-word response to working with Blake Lively again

Anna Kendrick is seemingly avoiding all questions about Blake Lively on her "Another Simple Favor" press tour.

While greeting fans at the world premiere of her film at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Kendrick was asked by Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Lively.

“Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?" the reporter asked.

While walking by the journalist to take a picture with a fan, Kendrick replied, "Oh, you know."

Online, fans said they were living for the moment and they understood what Kendrick meant when she said "Oh, you know."

"Yes we do know," one person commented on TikTok.

Another said, "This is why Anna stays ICONIC."

At the event, Lively was also asked the same question by an Entertainment Tonight reporter and she had quite a different response, "It's the best! I'm so happy to be here."

For the past couple of months, Lively has been making headlines for a slew of lawsuits that she and Baldoni have filed against each other, which all started from them working together on “It Ends With Us.”

At the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor," Kendrick was also asked how she "feels about the movie being impacted by everything that’s going on in the world” by a Variety reporter. The actor seemingly brushed off the question by playing coy.

“Why, what happened?," she asked. "I did ayahuasca (a plant-based psychedelic), and the last year of my life is just gone, but I heard the movie is amazing.”

"Another Simple Favor" reteams Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers and Lively as Emily Nelson. The two women, who were bonded by murder in "A Simple Favor" are reunited in the sequel once Emily gets out of jail and persuades Stephanie to act as her maid of honor in her wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

The film's director Paul Feig spoke to People about the movie and said he had "too much fun" working with Lively and Kendrick.

“I mean, I had such a great experience on the first one. It always kind of stuck with me. God, I love working with the two of them, as well as the rest of the cast,” he said.

