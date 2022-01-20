Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating for More Than a Year

The Love Life between Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, it turns out, is strong.

The couple, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie "Noelle," have quietly been in a relationship together for more than a year, according to People. Citing a source, the outlet reports that Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago but got together well after filming their Disney+ flick.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

E! News has reached out to Bill and Anna's reps for comment. Their representative declined to comment for People.

News of the pair's secret romance comes more than a year after Bill and "The O.C." alum Rachel Bilson called it quits. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 before making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, were together for less than a year. At the time of the split, a source told E! News that Rachel, 40, was "devastated."

Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Bill and Rachel appeared together in the 2013 romantic comedy "The To Do List," which was directed by Bill's then-wife Maggie Carey. The two were married from 2006 to 2018 and have three children together.

And even though Anna and Bill have been together for a while now, the "Pitch Perfect" actress previously said that she doesn't believe in soul mates "in any traditional sense."

"Like, that word is kind of synonymous with 'the one,'" she told Emmy magazine in 2020. "There's many 'the ones' and if we're lucky we spend a long time with someone."