Angelina Jolie's son Pax recovering from trauma after bike accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Pax Jolie-Pitt is on the mend.

One week after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son was hospitalized following a serious bike accident, he has been released from the ICU, a close friend of the family told E! News.

“He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the insider continued. “ Pax and Angelina are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

The July 29 crash took place in Los Angeles with Pax allegedly rear-ending a car that had stopped at a red light, law enforcement sources told TMZ. There was no evidence of a crime, according to the LAPD.

Jolie — who also shares Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Pitt — has been by her son’s side amid his recovery, a separate source told E!. When it comes to Pax’s siblings, the source noted they’ve all been to see him as they are “all very close.”

Jolie has previously shared insight into the family’s tight bond.

"They back me up when I'm nervous," the "Eternals" actress told E! in 2021, "and we kind of try to help each other out."

And that source of family strength has only continued amid the challenges she’s faced amid her ongoing legal battles with Pitt following their 2016 split. As she explained Vogue in 2023, "I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them."

The 49-year-old added, "But I'm also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

While several of her kids are involved in the creative arts, Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt recently collaborated as the teen was her assistant on the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders," which the Oscar winner produced.

"Viv reminds me of my mother," Jolie told E! News in 2023, referencing her late mom Marcheline Bertrand, "in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

"The Tomb Raider" actress added, "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

