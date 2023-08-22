Angelina Jolie debuts middle finger tattoos with mystery message

Girl, ink-terrupted.

Angelina Jolie recently added to her body art collection during a recent outing in New York City. As seen in a photo shared by tattoo artist Mr. K, the Eternals star—clad in an outfit she was spotted in on Aug. 18 during a lunch with 19-year-old son Pax—got two designs inked on the inside of her middle fingers.

However, details of her tats were blurred out in the image.

"Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her," Mr. K wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram post, tagging the 48-year-old. "Guess what she got on her palm?"

Due to the unique placement of the mystery tattoos, many fans speculated in the comments section that Jolie opted for a few choice words. "'Frick' 'off,'" one Instagram user guessed, while another commenter quipped, "middle / finger."

For what it's worth, the designs were likely drawn by a single needle—as that is Mr. K's specialty.

"Growing up, I was always looking for the finest pen I could use for my art projects," the Seoul native—who has previously tattooed Matt Damon and Rita Ora—said in his artist profile on the Bang Bang NYC tattoo parlor website. "When I began my career in the tattoo industry, naturally I was drawn to the intricate details of the micro style."

As for Jolie, her love of tattoos started at an early age.

"I have a tattoo, 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages,' I got it when I was 20," she recalled in a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart."

The Oscar winner continued, "We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm."

Since then, Jolie has gotten plenty more ink, including the name of her second husband Billy Bob Thornton, which she later covered up with coordinates of the locations where her six kids were born. (She also had the coordinates of ex Brad Pitt's birthplace tattooed on her arm, though it appears she had it removed since their 2016 divorce.)

"I love them. They're body art," she previously told Post-Modern Ink, per Marie Claire U.K. "I don't think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them."